Defense contractor interviewed for key U.S. Commerce post -source

James Mulvenon, a defense contractor who helped land Chinese semiconductor giant SMIC on a U.S. blacklist last year, has been interviewed for a key position at the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It is unclear whether the interview with newly confirmed U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will lead to vetting for the post, said the person, who asked to remain anonymous to speak candidly.

It is also unclear how many other people will be interviewed for the job: undersecretary for the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, an agency at the heart of a battle between the United States and China over technology. .

The Commerce Department and White House declined to comment.

Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce official, has been seen as a likely candidate for the post. Wolf spearheaded the blacklisting of China’s ZTE Corp during the Obama administration and is renowned for his knowledge of export regulations.

But some have painted Wolf as too close to industry, a criticism others view as specious. The criticism stems from his work as a partner at a Washington law firm, counseling U.S. companies on export control issues.

Mulvenon said he was drafted as an alternative candidate.