David Johnson welcomes ‘competition’ in Texans’ backfield

The Houston Texans’ backfield got crowded this offseason, as the additions of Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay should give the team plenty of options at running back.

In fact, the depth at running back could limit the touches for David Johnson, who was the primary ball-carrier last season. However, Johnson says that he is not afraid of having a little “competition” with his new running mates.

“I think it’ll make us all compete because we all want to play, obviously, so we all want to be on the field,” Johnson said. “Competition is going to make us all better and it’s going to start, like you said, in the spring.”

Johnson was traded to the Texans before last season as a part of the deal that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. The veteran running back started 12 games for Houston, racking up nearly 700 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Ingram saw his role in Baltimore greatly reduced last season, running for under 300 yards on just 72 carries. Lindsay also saw his numbers drop with the Broncos due to Melvin Gordon’s arrival, as Lindsay failed to rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in his three-year career.