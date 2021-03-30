Cosmos launches Inter-Blockchain Communication to enable cross-chain DeFi By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Cosmos launches Inter-Blockchain Communication to enable cross-chain DeFi

The self-described “Internet of blockchains,” Cosmos, has launched its Inter-Blockchain Communication standard, or IBC, enabling crypto assets to be transferred easily between independent blockchains.

Comos’ IBC went live on March 29, enabling token transfers between Cosmos and other IBC-compatible blockchains.