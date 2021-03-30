City of London says it expects bulk of workers to return after pandemic By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London
LONDON (Reuters) – The City of London financial district is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the coronavirus pandemic, Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, said.
“What people are telling us is that they are expecting their central office base to remain at the core of their business with people coming in three or four days, working different hours, so we are expecting the bulk of the return,” McGuinness told BBC radio.
“What it will mean in terms of the overall footfall, we are not yet quite clear.”
