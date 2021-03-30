Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Midlife Crisis Hair

If this is what a midlife crisis looks like, sign me up.
And that means a new hairstyle too!
Chrissy recently ditched her blonde locks and debuted what she’s deemed her “midlife crisis hair” — a long, icy silver-blue ‘do.
“Trust me it’s my midlife lol,” Chrissy joked on Instagram.
She later thanked her friend, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, for not saying “a word about [her] midlife crisis hair” while filming a project together.
It looks like Chrissy has been having a lot of fun with her hair lately, with her silver locks coming just a few months after giving pink a try.
And then of course there was that purple moment she had, too!
And if there’s anything I’ve learned from this hair journey, it’s that Chrissy can rock literally any color and any style she tries!
