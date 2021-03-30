Chris Jericho Hopes to ‘Bring Some Light’ With Donation to Uber Eats Driver Killed in Carjacking

Instagram

The pro-wrestling star donates $2,500 to a GoFundMe page set up for the family of the slain Uber driver, Mohammad Anwar, who died when two teenagers tried to steal his car.

Chris Jericho is showing off his generous and compassionate side. The one-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion donated a huge amount of money to the family of late Uber driver Mohammad Anwar, who died during an attempt to get back his stolen vehicle.

The 50-year-old pro-wrestler handed out $2,500 via a set-up GoFundMe page. About his generous donation, he told TMZ Sports, “It’s not much, but it’s the most I could do to try and bring some light into a dark situation.”

During the chat, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum further expressed his sadness over what happened to Anwar. “Just the feeling of terror he must’ve had being stuck halfway out of the car as the thieves … mere children … hit the gas. Something out of a horror movie,” he weighed in.

The former WWE and current AEW star realized that his donation won’t change the devastating situation, but he believed it could help ease the Anwars’ financial burden. “I just thought the whole situation was terrible and it really hit me hard,” he added.

Anwar was tragically killed in a carjacking that took place in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, March 23. Before his death, the food delivery driver was seen trying to re-enter his car as two young girls, reportedly aged 13 and 15, made a move to steal it. A cell phone video captured Anwar hanging onto the front door of his car before it crashed and flipped.

In the GoFundMe page, Anwar was described as “a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family.” He was also hailed as “a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly.”

The initial goal of the GoFundMe page was to raise $100,000 for Anwar’s family. It has since raised over $925,000.