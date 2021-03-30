China’s factory growth accelerates the most in 3 months, bolsters economic recovery

Article content

BEIJING — China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in March as factories cranked up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays, with improving global demand adding further momentum to a solid economic recovery.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 from 50.6 in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 13th straight month.

Analysts had expected it to rise to 51.0.

Chinese factory activity normally goes dormant during the Lunar New Year break, but this year millions of workers stayed put due to COVID-19 fears, which led to an earlier-than-usual resumption of business at factories.

Authorities successfully curbed the domestic transmission of COVID-19 virus during the winter, leading to quarantine restrictions and testing requirements being scaled back as life once again returns to normal.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, showed the sub-index for production stood at the highest level since December, while new orders also grew at the fastest place in three months.