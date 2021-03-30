CD Projekt says every patch brings Cyberpunk closer to PlayStation Store By Reuters



WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s video games maker CD Projekt said every patch to its flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 brings the product closer back to Sony (NYSE:)’s PlayStation, the company’s board member said on Tuesday.

Sony Corp (T:) pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after the game’s debut amid complaints of glitches.

“We have published several patches, we have published a really big one yesterday …every one of them brings us closer to going back to that store. The final decision belongs to Sony store… so lets wait and see,” board member Michal Nowakowski told a conference call following the company’s awaited strategy update.