Cardi B Blasts U.S. Education System, Calls History Lessons ‘One-Sided’

Instagram

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker is not impressed by the U.S. history curriculum, insisting the students are not sufficiently well-informed about important historical events.

AceShowbiz –

Cardi B has hit out at “one-sided” history lessons taught in U.S. schools.

The “WAP” star – who is the daughter of a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother – has taken to Twitter to educate Americans about the history of her ancestors.

“One more thing I want to make clear to Americans,” she wrote. “Colonisation did not just happened in the USA. Actually the first diaspora boat and slaves arrive in The Dominican Republic. Our Haitian & DR brothers & sisters were put against each other by their colonisers Spain & France.”

The hitmaker then bemoaned the U.S. education system, suggesting the population isn’t sufficiently well-informed about important historical events.

“I wish I can speak more about history and the one sided history these school be giving us,” she continues. “Besides this whole ‘Latin lesson’ that I’m giving ya there is soo much I have learn that if I speak on it I feel like the government will OFF me .I’ll just talk to myself about it tho. (sic)”

Cardi is no stranger to speaking her mind on social media, and previously insisted she will continue to do so.

In her newer Twitter posts, Cardi also weighed in on Utah’s controversial “porn filter” law. She commented while referring to the polygamous sect, Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, “I respect everyone’s religion but Utah restricting porn and not regulating the disgusting things that happens in the FLDS .That cult is disturbing.”

She continued, “I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious however they allow soo much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN …Look it up!”