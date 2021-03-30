Cardi B Announces She’s Coming Out With A Haircare Line

This can’t come soon enough.
Cardi B is about to get into the haircare business to “educate” people on the beauty of Afro-Latina hair.
She was inspired to come out with her own haircare line after she received offensive comments on a video she posted of her natural hair.
“Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light, [and] don’t make your face features slim, especially [if you hail from] Latin countries from the Caribbean islands,” she explained on Instagram about people questioning her hair length.
“DNA [has] something to do with your hair, not your nationality,” she continued. “But guess what? You can always maintain your hair.”
Cardi noted that her new haircare line will be made from a recipe that she’s been “working on at home” for her and her daughter.
Last year, the “Up” rapper revealed a DIY hair mask that she uses once a month. The ingredients include one avocado, one egg, a dollop of honey, a little bit of castor oil, and some coconut oil.
Some fans tried out her hair mask and loved the results, so hopefully it won’t be long before we get to see what other haircare products Cardi has in the works.
