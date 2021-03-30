Canucks forward Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames is now in doubt.

Per Sportsnet, Vancouver head coach Travis Green confirmed on Tuesday that forward Adam Gaudette has tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NHL’s coronavirus-related protocols. Additionally, forward Jake Virtanen wasn’t feeling well and stayed home from practice.

Gaudette has four goals and three assists across 33 games this season and could still be cleared to play Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand said he recently recorded a “false positive” test result and would be allowed to play in Tuesday’s contest against the New Jersey Devils after going through the COVID-19 protocols.

If Gaudette’s positive is confirmed, however, contact tracing and overall health concerns could cause the NHL to postpone Wednesday’s Vancouver-Calgary matchup. The Montreal Canadiens haven’t played since earning a shootout victory over Vancouver on March 20 and had four games scrapped during their COVID-19 pause set to officially end Tuesday night when they face the Edmonton Oilers.

Meanwhile, the Canucks haven’t played since falling to the Winnipeg Jets last Wednesday.

Vancouver began the day sixth in the NHL North standings with 35 points, two points behind fourth-place Montreal. The top four clubs from each division qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Before Tuesday’s action, Montreal had completed only 31 games, while Vancouver had played 37.