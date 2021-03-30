BTS Filled With ‘Grief and Anger’ Amid Alarming Rise in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Facebook

Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, and their bandmates offer ‘deepest condolences’ to victims and their families amid anti-Asian violence wave as they call for an end to hate crimes.

AceShowbiz –

BTS have called for an end to Asian hate.

The K-Pop band have joined the #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate movement following anti-Asian violence in the U.S., and the group’s members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – released a joint statement in which they discussed the “pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence.”

“We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger,” they said. “We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.”

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.”

The “Mic Drop” hitmakers made it clear they “condemn violence” and spent “considerable time” deciding how to make their feelings known.

“What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians,” they continued. “It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message.

“But what our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

BTS’ statement comes after [c=Megan Thee Stallion[c= partnered with Fashion Nova and activist [c=May Lee[c= to donate $50,000 (£36,000) to support the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings on 16 March (21).