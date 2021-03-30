Brooks Koepka working hard to rehab from knee surgery

Don’t count Brooks Koepka out of the Masters that is set to open on April 8 just yet.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the two-time U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner unveiled via a text message that he is “busy as hell” working to recover from surgery on his right knee that he had on March 16 to correct what he said was “a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage.” It remains unknown if he’ll be able to compete at Augusta National Golf Course next week.

“Progressing nicely and happy how it’s going,” Koepka added via text.

Koepka’s latest setback cost him an opportunity to play in this month’s Players Championship and had observers worrying about his status for the Masters even before he later confirmed he required surgery to repair the injury. He dealt with lingering left knee and hip problems last summer and was bothered by neck stiffness throughout the opening two months of 2021.

Previously, BetOnline.ag had dropped Koepka from +1400 on March 10 to +2500 on March 22 to win the Masters. The 30-year-old now sits at +2800 as of Tuesday evening.