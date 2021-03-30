Britney Spears Calls Out Media Over ‘Framing’ Doc After Posting Bizarre Skull Baby Pic

Instagram

The ‘…Baby One More Time’ hitmaker admits to being ’embarrassed’ by ‘the light they put me in’ as she reveals that she ‘cried for two weeks’ due to the Hulu documentary.

Britney Spears has broken her silence on “Framing Britney Spears” documentary that shed light on her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears. While public support has been flowing for her in the wake of the Hulu/The New York Times documentary, she appears to be not a fan of the work.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 30, the pop star admitted to feeling “embarrassed” by the documentary and crying for two weeks over it, although she hasn’t watched it herself. “My life has always been very speculated …,” she began lamenting in a caption of a video showing her dancing cheerfully to “Crazy” by Aerosmith, “watched … and judged really my whole life !!!”

“For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!” she explained her act in the video. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

Addressing the doc specifically, she called out the media for the way she was put in the limelight. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in …,” she shared. “I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

The 39-year-old went on revealing how she consoles herself, “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness !!!!”

One day before weighing on the “Framing” documentary, Britney confused her fans and followers for posting a bizarre photo of a skull baby. In the black-and-white image seemingly taken a long time ago, a woman wearing a Victorian-era gown is seen holding a baby with a bare skull for a head.

“Devil is in the details [smiling devil emoji] …. wouldn’t want this baby to hit me one more time [three laughing emojis] !!!!” she captioned it. The singer uploaded the photo amid her posts for what she dubbed a “Red” campaign.