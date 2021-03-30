BOJ’s Kuroda says global, Japan economies rebounding from COVID shock By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the global economy, including that of Japan, has hit bottom and was picking up from the shock triggered by the coronavirus pandemic thanks to “swift and aggressive” stimulus measures.
But he warned that risks to the economic and price outlook were skewed to the downside, stressing the BOJ’s readiness to ease monetary policy “without hesitation” as needed with an eye on developments over the pandemic.
