BOJ warns of rising credit costs among financial institutions By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese financial institutions have seen credit costs rise this fiscal year due to uncertainty over the business prospects of borrowers that suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said on Tuesday.
“Credit costs could increase considerably given the prolonged spread of COVID-19, although such costs will greatly depend on the future course of infections and economic activity,” the BOJ said in a report on findings from interviews with financial institutions.
