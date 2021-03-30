BNY Mellon digs deeper into Bitcoin, researches value potential By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

BNY Mellon digs deeper into Bitcoin, researches value potential

America’s oldest bank BNY Mellon (NYSE:) is digging deeper into Bitcoin’s potential as a digital gold.

The bank published a report earlier this week commenting on Bitcoin’s price and its long-term prospects. Although BNY Mellon did not drop any specific price prediction for the leading cryptocurrency, it referred to the stock-to-flow model cross-asset model. The model sets a price target of $100,000 per by the end of 2021.

BNY Mellon in its report compared Bitcoin to gold, a narrative that has been gaining ground in investment circles. MicroStrategy Michael Saylor, for instance, has on multiple occasions hyped Bitcoin over gold. A growing lack of confidence in fiat and the promising prospect of Bitcoin have attracted a lot of new investors.

Speaking of Bitcoin’s future price target, the report notes that “bitcoin valuation will likely be a combination of several models and be constantly evolving.”

BNY Mellon is not the only bank that is talking about Bitcoin. In fact, financial institutions like JPMorgan (NYSE:) and Citibank have been publicly discussing the digital asset before BNY Mellon openly joined the conversation. Mid-last month, BNY announced that it was rolling out a crypto custody service.

It is interesting to see that the once heavily-ridiculed cryptocurrency is now a symbol of the future of finance.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR