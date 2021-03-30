Bitcoin jumps past $59K as PayPal launches crypto payments at 29M merchants By Cointelegraph

(BTC) neared $60,000 on March 30 after PayPal confirmed that it had formally launched cryptocurrency payments.

1-minute candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and Tradingview showed BTC/USD hitting a ten-day high on Tuesday as details appeared in the mainstream press.