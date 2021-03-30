BioNTech Jumps After Raising Its Covid Vaccine Goal to 2.5 Billion Doses By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:) jumped 9% in Tuesday’s trade after the company said it was going to make more Covid-19 vaccine shots than it had planned earlier.

The biotech company now aims to make 2.5 billion doses in 2021, compared to its previous target of 2.3 billion to 2.4 billion doses. Additional measures and discussions with potential partners to further expand the manufacturing capacity and network are ongoing, the company said in a filing.

The good news for the company and the world doesn’t end here. Quoting the German company’s co-founder and CEO Ugur Sahin, Bloomberg said a version of the Covid-19 shot that can be stored in refrigerators will be ready within months.

BioNTech announced its December quarter financial results, recognizing €270.5 million ($318 million) as the first commercial Covid-19 vaccine revenue for the full year 2020.

As of March 2021, the company said it had delivered more than 200 million doses of its vaccine to more than 65 countries and regions together with its partners that include Pfizer (NYSE:).