Bend’s last Blockbuster even more popular after Netflix show Taiwan Pacific Netflix Australia Earth

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago.

Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland

Since the documentary aired March 15, people from all over the world have sent flowers and called the store just to say “thank you” for staying open. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

The movie focuses on the manager’s day-to-day work running the store, which became the last in the world when the Blockbuster in Perth, Australia closed two years ago. It was made by two local filmmakers who saw history and nostalgia in the store’s perseverance.

“It’s a little bit crazy, but it’s a very good thing,” store manager Sandi Harding told The Bulletin in Bend. “We’ll take a little crazy if it means keeping the store open.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR