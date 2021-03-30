Baseball Players of the Week

Photo: Phil Ellsworth | ESPN Images

SEC Baseball Weekly Honors – March 29, 2021

Player of the Week: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Matt Goodheart homered in all four contests he played during Arkansas’ perfect 5-0 week, smashing a two-run dinger as part of his career-best four-hit day in the midweek series finale at home against Memphis before homering in all three games at Mississippi State. The Razorback designated hitter hit a solo shot in the series opener against the Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field, launching a two-run homer in the second game and swatted another solo shot in the finale. He helped lead Arkansas to a three-game road sweep of No. 2 Mississippi State.

Co-Pitcher of the Week: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter worked 7.0 hitless innings at Missouri with 10 strikeouts. Leiter allowed just two of the 23 batters he faced to reach base, both via walk. He recorded at least one strikeout in six of his seven innings pitched, including multiple strikeouts in three innings. Leiter picked up his sixth win of the season to move to 6-0 on the season and help the Commodores claim the series victory against the Tigers.

Co-Pitcher of the Week: Sean Hunley, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Sean Hunley played a part in all three wins against No. 14 LSU, earning his second save of the year in Friday’s series opener before earning back-to-back wins in Games 2 and 3. Hunley allowed just one hit and did not give up a run in his three appearances. After earning two wins over the weekend, Hunley is now tied for the team lead with four victories this season, sporting a perfect 4-0 record. Hunley has not allowed an earned run in his last five appearances, a span of 10.1 innings pitched.

Newcomer of the Week: Colin Burgess, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Colin Burgess had hits in all four games this week, going 8-for-18 (.444) with a double, a home run and three RBI. He also caught all 41 innings for the Gamecocks this week, throwing out 1-of-2 base runners trying to steal. Burgess drove in the game-winning run on Friday night in the 9-8, 14-inning win over Florida, as his double to the gap in right brought in Jeff Heinrich with the winning run. Burgess helped lead the Gamecocks to a sweep of the No. 5 Gators.

Freshman of the Week: TJ McCants, Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ TJ McCants accounted for eight runs on three RBI and five runs scored and added a pair of extra base hits as part of a five-hit week at the plate. McCants’ homer in game two vs. Alabama proved the game changing hit, as Ole Miss went on to shutout the Crimson Tide with just two runs of their own, one of which came from the bat of McCants. McCants helped lead the Rebels to a three-game road sweep at No. 22 Alabama.