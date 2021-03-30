Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.90% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.90%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.90%.

The best performers of the session on the were Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:), which rose 3.23% or 0.13 points to trade at 4.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Megaport Ltd (ASX:) added 2.91% or 0.31 points to end at 10.98 and Auckland International Airport Ltd (ASX:) was up 2.82% or 0.19 points to 6.93 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which fell 9.25% or 1.25 points to trade at 12.27 at the close. Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) declined 7.69% or 0.035 points to end at 0.420 and Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.59% or 0.090 points to 1.520.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 925 to 423 and 324 ended unchanged.

Shares in Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) fell to 5-year lows; down 7.69% or 0.035 to 0.420.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 7.19% to 12.372.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.01% or 17.40 to $1697.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.10% or 0.06 to hit $61.50 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.03% or 0.02 to trade at $64.90 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.06% to 0.7625, while AUD/JPY rose 0.37% to 84.07.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 93.177.