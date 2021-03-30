Ashley Benson Urges Girls to Embrace Uniqueness by Using ‘Blowfish’ Filter to Mock Plastic Surgery

WENN/Avalon

Aside from jokingly pointing out that all the girls in LA ‘look the same,’ the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum offers a reminder that everyone should stay true to themselves.

Ashley Benson is sending a positive message about embracing one’s uniqueness. When experimenting with the “blowfish” filter for her social media photo, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum pointed out to fans and followers why it is okay to stay true to their own natural looks.

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Saturday, March 27 to share an edited selfie of her face. Wearing an eye mask on her forehead and holding what appears to be a teddy bear, she looked like she has just got injected with fresh lip filler and got a facelift on her cheek. In the caption, she asked, “Why does everybody look the same nowadays?”

“Let’s be unique And true to ourselves,” the ex-girlfriend of G-Eazy went on reminding fans. About the selfie itself, she seemingly took a jab at cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery as she wrote, “This is me using a filter lookin like a blowfish tryna fit in w all the LA girls now.”

Many of her famous friends were left amused by Ashley’s filtered selfie. Pop singer Demi Lovato left a comment that read, “GAHAHAHAHA STOP.” Actress Rachel Brosnahan chimed in, “Looking [fire] girl. So real. So you.” At the same time, EDM music producer GG Magree jokingly wrote, “Babe who’s [your] doctor I want his details.”

Many, however, took issue that Ashley, who previously dated Cara Delevingne, is shaming other women. One urged, “Lets not shame women.” Another pointed out, “While being individual is wonderful, why shame someone for finding ways to feel confident in themselves, regardless of what changes they want to make to themselves through plastic surgery.”

A third criticized the actress by reminding her that women shouldn’t criticize other women’s choices. “Imagine mocking people on how they feel comfortable looking. Maybe they dislike themselves without filters or fillers or whatever they have had done. Smh,” the user stated.

A fan of the “Spring Breakers” actress also weighed in, “This post is… not it lol. like love you, but just because a few people choose to look a certain way that happens to be similar doesn’t mean they aren’t unique.”