Armie Hammer Loses ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ Role in Wake of Sexual Assault Allegations

The ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star is dropped from the Cold War drama movie following reports that he’s under police investigation regarding a woman’s claim of rape at the hands of the actor.

Armie Hammer isn’t going to be back to work in front of camera anytime soon as he continues battling sexual assault allegations. The actor has lost another role in the wake of his cannibalism scandal and damaging allegations by his exes that followed suit.

In the latest aftermath of the scandal, Hammer is now reportedly dropped from upcoming thriller “Billion Dollar Spy“. The 34-year-old was supposed to star opposite Mads Mikkelsen in the Cold War drama from filmmaker Amma Asante.

Representatives for Asante and Walden Media, the film company behind the movie, have not commented on the report, which was first brought to attention by Variety. There’s also no word on whether the filmmaker has found a replacement for Hammer.

“Billion Dollar Spy” was the one last remaining project on Hammer’s slate as several studios, which initially struck a deal with him prior to the allegations, have now cut ties with him. He previously announced his departure from rom-com “Shotgun Wedding“, in which he was set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez, and was dropped from “The Offer“, which chronicles the making of “The Godfather“.

In February, his agency WME and his personal publicist also cut ties with him in the wake of the sexual assault allegations.

The news of Hammer losing his “Billion Dollar Spy” role arrives after Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the actor was under investigation for alleged rape. A 24-year-old woman, who is only known as Effie, detailed a four-hour ordeal in 2017 involving the “J. Edgar” star earlier this month.

During a press conference alongside her lawyer Gloria Allred, Effie accused Hammer of “mentally, emotionally, and sexually abusing” her during a four-year on/off relationship, during which the actor was still married to Elizabeth Chambers. Effie alleged she met Hammer on Facebook when she was 20 and admitted to falling in love with the actor although she now believes she fell victim to “manipulation tactics.”

Hammer later denied the allegations, with his lawyer claiming that they have evidence to prove Hammer’s encounter with Effie was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.” In a statement, the lawyer said, “It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose (Effie’s) fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.”