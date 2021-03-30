Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 21 to Replace Nick Jonas

NBC

The ‘Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’ hitmaker has been officially tapped to replace the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers for the upcoming twenty first installment.

Ariana Grande is taking over Nick Jonas‘ seat on the coaching panel of America’s “The Voice” for the upcoming season 21.

The “Positions” hitmaker will join returning stars Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend on the music competition later this year (21), with Nick expected to join the rotation of coaches who will be back for another stint further down the line.

Sharing the news on social media on Tuesday (30Mar21), Ariana wrote, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you (sic).”

John was quick to show his support for his “Beauty and the Beast” song collaborator, reposting her tweet and adding, “So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!”

Nick, who currently features on season 20 with John, Blake, and Kelly, also took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

“Congrats @ArianaGrande!” he posted. “You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family.”

Other star coaches to take turns sitting on the panel of “The Voice” include Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, who have each taken part in multiple seasons of the hit talent show.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson recently took a break from the show due to an unspecified illness. The “Since U Been Gone” singer reached out to country star Kelsea Ballerini to fill in the vacant seat as the “American Idol” alum was forced to pull out of the Battle Rounds.

Kelsea revealed, “When she (Clarkson) calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her superfan to work… forever #teamkelly.”