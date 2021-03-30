Apple to host developers event online again as COVID-19 cases surge By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Reuters) – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Tuesday it would host its annual developers’ conference in an online-only format for the second year in a row, from June 7 to June 11, as COVID-19 cases rise in the United States.

The iPhone maker’s Worldwide Developers Conference, usually held in San Jose, California with more than 5,000 people attending, was moved completely online for the first time in June last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple said the event will be streamed for free again on its developer app or website.

The United States surpassed 30 million total cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and the seven-day average of new cases was slightly less than 60,000 per day, according to officials of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

