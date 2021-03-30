Apple supplier Foxconn fourth quarter profit misses estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn’s office in Taipei
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) among its major clients, reported a fourth quarter profit on Tuesday that lagged market estimates.
The Taiwanese firm reported October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), down 4% compared with the year ago period, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 28.5110 Taiwan dollars)
