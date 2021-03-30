Apple supplier Foxconn fourth quarter profit misses estimates By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn’s office in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) among its major clients, reported a fourth quarter profit on Tuesday that lagged market estimates.

The Taiwanese firm reported October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), down 4% compared with the year ago period, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 28.5110 Taiwan dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR