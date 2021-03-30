Andre Drummond to start in Lakers debut vs. Bucks

Los Angeles Lakers fans will get a good look at center Andre Drummond when he makes his team debut Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As noted by the NBA’s official website, the two-time All-Star will start for Wednesday evening’s nationally televised showdown. Coach Frank Vogel said on Tuesday that Drummond will get the nod over Marc Gasol, who is expected to be part of the rotation along with current backup Montrezl Harrell.

“I think the level of excitement for me is at an all-time high,” Drummond said after his first full practice with the Lakers, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played in a competitive game since Feb. 12 as the Cleveland Cavaliers were hoping to deal him to a buyer ahead of last Thursday’s trade deadline. When that deadline came and went with Drummond still on Cleveland’s roster, the two parties agreed to a contract buyout that allowed him to come to terms with the Lakers over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets were also reportedly interested in Drummond as of Friday.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games, all starts, with Cleveland this season before he was relegated to the bench.

“I felt incredible,” he said after Tuesday’s practice. “I wasn’t winded.”