Amy Schumer Stays at Her Father’s Bedside as He Lands in Hospital

The ‘Trainwreck’ actress cracks jokes while accompanying her father Gordon in a hospital as he needs medical attention amid his struggle with multiple sclerosis.

Amy Schumer shared a selfie from hospital on Monday (29Mar21) after her father was taken in.

The “I Feel Pretty” star took to Instagram to post a snap of herself wearing a mask alongside her dad Gordon, who was in a hospital bed, although she stopped short of revealing the reason for his hospitalisation.

Instead, she posted a funny caption which read, “I have terrible news. My father was in an unfortunate magician sawing accident. He has a good spirit through it all and we’re still hoping the magician will turn back up.”

She was quickly inundated with messages from her famous friends, including “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, who wrote, “Hope he is reunited with his better half. Half kidding. Hope he is ok.”

Amy’s dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 12, and resides in an assisted living facility.

Back in 2015, Amy Schumer talked about her father’s health issues. “Some days, he’s really good and he’s with it and we’re joking,” Schumer told Barbara Walters. “And some days I go to visit my dad and it’s so painful. I can’t believe it.”

“He was in physical pain. That’s when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them – I would keep everybody laughing.”

In 2017, the patriarch was finally able to stand up again after years of being in a wheelchair. “My dad stood today with the help of a device. But he stood,” the actress told her followers in an emotional video where she celebrated it with a dance to his favorite song “Aime.”

“I hate this song,” he jokingly told his doctor as he watched her dance. “[Amy] was named after this song.”