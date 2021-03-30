Amy Schumer Cracks Crude Joke While Waiting to Get Her COVID-19 Vaccine

Instagram

The ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress, who wears her ‘fanciest dress’ to get her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, encourages her fans to wear their ‘best suite or nicest dress’ before taking their jabs.

Amy Schumer continued to provide entertainment with her witty remarks. While waiting to get her COVID-19 vaccine in New York, the “I Feel Pretty” actress could not help but crack crude jokes in front of the volunteers.

On Sunday, March 28, the 39-year-old comedienne shared a clip which documented her trip to the vaccination center. In a part where she was in a waiting room in her gold sequined gown, she quipped to the volunteers, “Some people are scared of getting the vaccine. But I was like, I don’t care what’s in there. Shoot it in my p***y, I don’t care.”

In the caption of the video, Amy raved, “@nyforever I want to thank all the brave people in the medical field. But more than them I want to give a shout out to me. I’m awesome I love the people of New York. Even the annoying ones. It’s nice to see all of them. I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too.” She then encouraged her followers, “#downtogown if you want to join me and support @pencils4kids take a pick of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suite or nicest dress.”

Amy doubled down on her promotion for Pencils For Kids, which provides classroom supplies, libraries and schools for people in need. She detailed, “Use #downtogown Nice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing. Thank you heroes. You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all. I love you New York and everyone working at this site every #downtogown @guyoseary will donate 5 dollars for each suit or dress to pencils4kids.org thanks guy!”

The “Trainwreck” star also turned to Instagram Story to repost a snap where she posed with a fan on the occasion. On the top of the image, she jokingly wrote, “Wore my fanciest dress to get my vaccine.”

Amy Schumer wore her ‘fanciest dress’ to get her COVID-19 vaccine.

Amy’s posts came after she revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis back in September 2020. At that time, she asked for treatment recommendations from her fans on Instagram by noting, “Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2.”