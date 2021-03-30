All 30 MLB lineups, ranked

Winslow Townson / USA Today Sports Images

Boston still has some star power even after trading Mookie Betts prior to last season, with J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers in the middle of the order. Martinez is hoping to bounce back from an atrocious 2020 season. Alex Verdugo does look like a budding star, and new additions Kiké Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, and Marwin Gonzalez have shown power in the past. Christian Vazquez has developed into one of the better offensive catchers in the last two years (.798 OPS) to match his excellent defense, and first baseman Bobby Dalbec has a big power profile. The addition of center fielder of the future Jarren Duran at some point in 2021 should only make the lineup better.