Alan Carr: I've regressed to being a 13-year-old

By Bradly Lamb
TV has undoubtedly helped the nation get through the last 12 months – especially game shows which all the family can watch together.

And what’s not to love about classic formats, say, Play Your Cards Right, or Bullseye, being re-imagined, and given “a bit of steroids, pumped up ready for Saturday night”, as loveable host of ITV’s Epic Gameshow Alan Carr puts it?

Here, we chat to 44-year-old comedian Carr, to find out more…

What’s different about the show this time around?

“We’ve added Name That Tune. I remember that from the distant ages, with Lionel Blair and Maggie Moone, and I was like, ‘That’s a bit of an odd choice’. But then, if you watch the American one, it’s full-on funky band, live singers singing the songs, and it’s so exciting and fun.

“You know when you listen to the opening few bars and you’ve got to guess what the song is? Oh my God it messes with your head. But I can’t wait to do that. They test all the gameplay on me. I’m like a gameshow guinea pig.”

Why do you think it’s so popular?

“I feel the pandemic helps. People were stuck in; they couldn’t leave the house. But then also, I think it’s tapped into nostalgia. Nostalgia is so powerful, and it was such an odd year, 2020. After the madness of [Netflix documentary series] Tiger King, I think people wanted something that was a bit safe. Especially when you’re missing your family, you haven’t seen your mum and dad; memories of sitting in the lounge on a Saturday night probably tugged a few heartstrings.”

What’s helped you get through lockdown?

“I’ve regressed to being 13-year-old Alan. So, I’ve done a lot of bird watching, and then jigsaws, which I’m getting through like one a week. I mean, it’s so boring. This lockdown has definitely been a bit harsher, especially January, February.

“I’m normally a very upbeat, optimistic person, but even I was going, ‘When is this ever going to end?’ And then you get a little taster of what might have been, there’s whisperings that you might be able to go on holiday, and then you’re uplifted – and then it’s a £5,000 fine if you do go abroad.”

