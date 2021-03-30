Addison Rae On The Jimmy Fallon TikTok Dance Backlash

“Hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together.”
Much of the criticism focused on the fact that the segment was a missed opportunity to properly credit Black creators for the dances that white TikTok personalities like Rae have become famous for performing.
Yesterday, Rae addressed the criticism while talking to TMZ, saying that Black creators “definitely deserve all the credit because they came up with all of these amazing trends.”
“I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it’s kinda hard to credit during the show. But they all know that I love them so much and I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together.”
Rae also told TMZ that she was speaking to people at The Tonight Show “behind the scenes” regarding the backlash to the segment before adding, “But it was so much fun. I had so much fun, and I’m very grateful and thankful…It was a great time.”
“I think ever since the beginning, I’ve been talking with most of them,” she continued while discussing the Black creators. “I definitely want to collab with a lot of them.”
“So, hopefully, once the world opens up, we can all meet up and do something together ’cause it’d be so much fun!”
“And they’re all so talented and I definitely don’t do them justice. They’re amazing.”
Hmm…ok. In the meantime, we’ll see if that meet-up actually ends up taking place.
