Adam Levine Convinced Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Won’t Ask Him to Be Their Wedding Singer

While Blake has made it clear he wants Adam and his band to entertain guests on his big day, the Maroon 5 frontman thinks his former colleague on ‘The Voice’ will get Luke Bryan instead.

Adam Levine would be “honored” to perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s nuptials, although he’s convinced they’ll snub him when the time comes to book their wedding singer.

The country star, who has a long-held joke rivalry with his former fellow “The Voice” judge, has repeatedly made it clear he wants Adam and his band Maroon 5 to entertain guests on his big day, despite also receiving an offer from Miley Cyrus to hit the stage to celebrate Blake and Gwen’s union.

Adam was asked about the special gig during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”, during which he quipped, “They can’t afford me!”

Turning serious, Adam explained he has yet to officially be approached about the special gig, although they have kept in touch throughout the COVID-19 crisis. “I was just texting with them. I love them so much,” he gushed about Blake and Gwen, who met and fell in love on the set of “The Voice” in 2015.

“It’s just so funny you mentioned them, ’cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, like, ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’ Yeah, they’re the best, dude. I would love to [perform at their wedding],” he added. “I’d be honored.”





However, Adam’s sure Blake will purposefully choose another famous friend to do the honors just to embarrass the pop rocker. “They won’t ask me, though. They’ll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody,” the singer said.

Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in October 2020, but have yet to set a wedding date due to the coronavirus uncertainty.