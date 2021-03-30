Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19

Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette will be added to the COVID-19 protocol list after the Canucks announced that the forward tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. Gaudette was practicing with the team when he received the news and left the ice immediately.

The Province’s Patrick Johnston reports that Gaudette will be retested. If it’s negative, he’ll be tested again on Wednesday. The result of that test will determine the next step for Gaudette. The 24-year-old has struggled this year after posting 12 goals and 33 points last season in 59 games. In 33 games this year, Gaudette has four goals and seven points.

What could be more interesting is how the NHL will handle Wednesday’s game against the Calgary Flames as there is always the possibility that more players could test positive before the game. Interestingly enough, teammate Jake Virtanen missed practice Tuesday due to illness, which doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with Gaudette’s positive test but bears watching. The province of British Columbia is dealing with a new wave of COVID-19 cases, which could have an effect on the game.

Travis Boyd was the only other person on the COVID-19 list after being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has been serving his quarantine restrictions and now has been cleared and was skating with the team Tuesday.