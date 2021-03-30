Accused fake au pair Samantha Azzopardi set to admit to snatching children from their parents

The 32-year-old was found in Bendigo after allegedly abducting two sisters – aged 10 months and four years old – from their family home over 140 kilometres away in the Melbourne suburb of Pascoe Vale.

Police alleged she posed as an au pair and moved into the family home two weeks before the alleged child stealing.

