14 Times Tina Turner Failed By Media

In Turner’s 2018 autobiography My Love Story, she went on to describe her deep fear that night at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City, and how she felt simultaneously relieved because she moved to Europe.

She said: “We didn’t come face-to-face that day, or any other day, as it turns out, but our near encounter reminded me how nice it was to be in a place where I didn’t have to worry about him coming around every corner. I could forget about him in a foreign country.”