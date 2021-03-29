Zac Efron Getting Hit With A Rake Prank Debunked

Love you baby, but I don’t like being lied to!
Zac Efron has spent most of the past year in Australia.
He’s spent time with kangaroos.
He’s spent time with dolphins.
And he’s spent time planting aggressively horny thirst traps that could trip up even the holiest of us.
But now he’s back with something a little different: A video of him getting smacked with a rake.
But here’s the thing: I’m pretty sure my 12-ab king isn’t exactly telling the truth.
Here’s the video in question, I’ve watched it entirely too many times:
Let’s break this down, Zac walks:
He hits rake, rake rises:
I would like to note that Zac’s hand is already up:
… but like, I’m pretty sure the rake never hit his face:
A stunt queen? I think so.
So, in conclusion, let me answer this question.
You left the rake there, Zac.
Now excuse me while I click back onto the gratuitous 12-pack pictures.
