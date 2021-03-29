Yuan eases as U.S. vaccination progress props up dollar

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against
the dollar on Monday, as the rapid U.S. coronavirus vaccine
rollout strengthened recovery prospects in the world’s largest
economy, lifting the greenback.
The dollar began the week on a strong footing, helped
by optimism about the U.S. economy as the number of people
receiving vaccination shots hit 94 million people, far outpacing
Europe’s rollout.
The firmer dollar led China’s central bank to guide the yuan
lower, with spot prices following suit. Prior to market opening,
the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan midpoint rate
at a three-month low of 6.5416 per dollar, 40 pips or
0.06% weaker than the previous fix of 6.5376.
In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.5415 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5441 at midday, 23
pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Traders said the yuan largely tracked the dollar’s movements
in global markets as investors closely monitor details of the
U.S. fiscal stimulus to the economy to gauge its impact on major
currencies.
“RMB index continued to consolidate around 97 level sending
USD/CNY to fluctuate with the broad dollar movement. This trend
is likely to continue for a while,” Tommy Xie, head of Greater
China research at OCBC Bank said in a note.
China’s trade-weighted yuan basket index stood at
97.15 as of Friday, according to official data, and was up 2.4%
so far this year, whereas the spot yuan weakened 0.24% against
the dollar.
Many analysts and market watchers said they have revised
down their yuan forecasts, as U.S. yields moved in the dollar’s
favor and China’s economic outperformance set to diminish.
“China’s economy is now well above trend and, with policy
stimulus being withdrawn, is on course for a cyclical slowdown
that isn’t reflected in consensus expectations,” said Julian
Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.
“At the same time, the outlook for the rest of the world has
brightened thanks to large-scale fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and
the successful development and rollout of multiple vaccines.”
Evans-Pritchard expects the yuan to weaken to 6.70 per
dollar by year-end and 6.90 by end-2022, downgraded from 6.20
for both years in the previous forecast.
Separately, another near-term market focus would be FTSE
Russell’s review on adding Chinese government bonds to its
flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) this week.
Assuming a 6% weighting in the index, HSBC fixed income
research expected inflows of $150 billion during the inclusion
process, the bank said in a note.
The global dollar index stood at 92.781 as of midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5446 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0352 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.5416 6.5376 -0.06%
Spot yuan 6.5441 6.5418 -0.04%
Divergence from 0.04%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD -0.24%
Spot change since 2005 26.47%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 96.87 96.83 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.781 92.783 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.5446 -0.01%
*
Offshore 6.7259 -2.74%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)