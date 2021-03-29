Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

The trial over the murder of George Floyd begins

Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, faces charges of manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. Mr. Chauvin held his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck on a Minneapolis street corner in May before he died.

The case is being litigated in a criminal court in Minneapolis. Follow our live updates.

Mr. Floyd’s death spurred protests across the U.S. and around the world against police brutality and a reckoning over racial justice that touched on everything from public monuments to sports team names.

The case will focus on the cause of death: In opening remarks, the defense argued that Mr. Floyd’s death was caused by his underlying heart disease, drug use and “the adrenaline flowing through his body.” Prosecutors played video footage captured by a bystander of Mr. Chauvin holding his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. The prosecution is arguing to jurors that Mr. Chauvin had used more force than was reasonable.

The jury: The racial makeup of the 12 jurors has been closely watched. The group includes two white men, four white women, three Black men, one Black women and two women who identify as mixed race, according to information provided by the court.