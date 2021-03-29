WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Undergoing Battery of Tests After Suffering Heart Attack

Twitter

Tracy Conant Jones, the wife of the retired wrestler, claims that the 51-year-old is scheduled to undergo a cardiac catheterization procedure after getting the all clear from his kidney test results.

Retired WWE star Road Dogg has been hospitalized after suffering an apparent heart attack. The wrestler, real name Brian James, began feeling ill on Thursday, March 25 and was subsequently taken to a local emergency room by his wife, Tracy.

Tracy took to her social media account to spill details of her husband’s condition. In an emotional post dated Saturday, March 27, she wrote, “I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando.”

The WWE Hall of Famer, 51, has been under doctors’ care ever since, and is undergoing a battery of tests to determine the cause of his health crisis.

Sharing the news with fans on Facebook on Saturday, Tracy wrote, “He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp [blood pressure] meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix [sic].”

Near the end of the emotional message, Tracy asked fans and followers for their prayers and supports. She added, “I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y’all all so much!”

His kidneys have since been given the all clear, and Road Dogg is now scheduled to undergo surgery to have a catheter inserted into his heart on Monday as his treatment continues.