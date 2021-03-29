White House sees no federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccine verification By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vaccine eligibility opens up in Arizona
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on the verification of COVID-19 vaccines or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.
The Biden administration was currently reviewing the issue and would make recommendations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding, “We believe it will be driven by the private sector.”
