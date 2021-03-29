White house says Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea’s Kim By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he departs from Newcastle, Delaware
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday.
Asked if Biden’s diplomatic approach to North Korea would include “sitting with President Kim Jong Un” as former President Donald Trump did, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention,” she said.
