Which NFL teams still have glaring holes to fill?

For a regime that has helmed two playoff berths in three seasons, the Ryan Pace-Matt Nagy Bears operation has encountered extreme scrutiny. Pace appears destined to be remembered as the GM who passed on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. The Bears do not have the worst starting quarterback in the league, but their emergency Andy Dalton signing is emblematic of a plan gone awry. The Bears’ 8-8 playoff berth pushed them down to pick No. 20, which comes after two years without a first-round pick. Chicago is not in a position to draft a top quarterback and lacks assets that appeal to Seattle. This is one of the most desperate situations in recent memory.