What Adam Brody Loves The Most About Leighton Meester

“I was very attracted to her from the jump.”

Adam Brody has been married to Leighton Meester since 2014, and now he’s finally shared how the couple first met.


The actor recently told Anna Faris on her Unqualified podcast that he first met Meester at the iconic Los Angeles deli Canter’s nearly 15 years ago — right around the time that The O.C. was ending and Gossip Girl was starting.


“Literally the first time we met, that whole cast was eating at Canter’s, and I lived at Canter’s for like my entire 20s,” he explained. “I was leaving, and [Gossip Girl and The O.C. producer Josh Schwartz] introduced all of us.”


Even though they were eventually in the 2011 film The Oranges together, it took a minute before they began seeing each other: “I was seeing someone at the time…So we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn’t get together about a year after that movie, when I was single.”


“I was very attracted to her from the jump. She’s a heavenly creature. [I] thought she was gorgeous. And even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone.”


“But I had no idea whether she was a good person or not,” he admitted. “And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn’t for like the first handful of years that I didn’t know her, just because, I don’t know, Gossip Girl.”


After the pair started dating, Brody says he discovered that Meester is “literally like Joan of Arc”: “She is the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can’t say enough good things about her character. It’s crazy.”


Brody also revealed one of the things he loves the most about Meester: “She’s never been rude to a single person in her life, except — and I give her credit for this — paparazzi, where I’m too self-conscious.”


“People will try to get her to sign some sexy old photo or something that aren’t fans but they pretend to be fans…It’s sort of a bottom feeding thing…She has no problem being like, ‘You can hate me. I don’t care.'”


Sounds like true love.


