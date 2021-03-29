Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Slams Her Over Bobby Shmurda Comments

WENN/Instagram

This arrives after the TV host addresses the Brooklyn rapper’s prison release in an episode of her talk show in which she claims that the spitter will most likely go back to jail in the middle of this summer.

Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband Kevin Hunter has reacted to the TV host’s remarks about rapper Bobby Shmurda, who was released from prison last month. As Wendy alluded that it wouldn’t be long before Bobby would be sent back to jail, she received a lot of backlash which also came from her ex.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kevin wrote, “Hopefully in the future my sons mother will do more research….” Seemingly distancing himself and his son from Wendy, Kevin went on to say, “But in the meantime the ‘VIEWS’ currently being expressed do not reflect that of my son or myself.”

“We do not wish jail or incarceration on ANYONE..,” one person said.

Wendy addressed Bobby’s release in an episode of her talk show “The Wendy Williams Show” earlier this month. “See, here’s what I think, though. Don’t be offended Shmurda, but I think you’ll be in trouble before the middle of the summer comes. I do,” Wendy said.

As for why she thought that way, the popular TV host argued that her opinion was based on the Brooklyn-based rapper’s reported parole conditions that include no alcohol consumption, no associating with gang members as well as an 8 P.M. curfew.

She later asked DJ Suss One if he got her point, to which he replied, “Not at all… I understand it’s difficult, especially being in the entertainment industry, but let’s hope for the best with him.” Echoing the longtime NYC radio personality was the show’s producer Norman Baker, who said, “We believe in you, Bobby. You got this.”

That wasn’t the only time Wendy was under fire for her words on her popular segment “Hot Topics”. Prior to this, NBA YoungBoy’s (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) mom took aim at Wendy for discussing her son on the show following the rapper’s arrest.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, March 23, Sherhonda Gauldena wrote, “Stop worrying about somebody down fall and pray for your own come up.” In a separate post, she argued, “F**k Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her d**k worried about my child stop tagging me in bulls**t.”