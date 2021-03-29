Vogel: Lakers ‘got a lot better’ with addition of Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers signed veteran big man Andre Drummond on Sunday after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

L.A.’s star players and front office heavily recruited Drummond, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and sold him on the opportunity to step into the defending champions’ starting lineup.

Following the Lakers’ 96-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, head coach Frank Vogel shared his excitement about the Drummond signing, indicating it makes his team better.

“We’re all thrilled to add Andre Drummond, a player of his caliber, to our team,” Vogel said, according to Wojnarowski. “He’s one of the best centers in the league, someone that every defensive coordinator is going to have to account for and to figure out how to handle him when they’re trying to slow down [Anthony Davis] and [LeBron James] and our guards. “I think he’s going to give us a big lift in the immediate future, and then obviously when we get going. He can dominate the game on both sides of the ball. His physicality is something you have to account for.”

Simply put, Vogel thinks the Lakers “got a lot better” after the Drummond signing.

Drummond will likely take over for Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell, who have both been inconsistent this season. He’ll be an upgrade in the paint and around the rim.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 12, when the Cavs traded for Jarrett Allen. In 25 games with Cleveland this season, Drummond averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from the field.