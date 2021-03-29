USTR’s Tai tells EU antitrust chief she wants more positive trade relations By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Finance Committee conducts hearing on nomination of Katherine Tai to be U.S. Trade Representative.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told the European Union’s antitrust chief, Margarethe Vestager, on Monday that she has a “strong desire to develop a more positive and productive” trade relationship with the EU, USTR said.
In a statement, USTR said Tai and Vestager agreed to work together on key priorities such as climate change, the digital economy and strengthening U.S.-EU cooperation to deal with large, non-market economies such as China.
