Home Business U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up...

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.30% to hit a new all time high, while the index lost 0.09%, and the index lost 0.60%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 2.39% or 5.86 points to trade at 250.73 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.63% or 0.85 points to end at 52.88 and Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) was up 1.57% or 2.13 points to 137.58 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.53% or 2.38 points to trade at 152.71 at the close. American Express Company (NYSE:) declined 1.10% or 1.58 points to end at 142.15 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was down 0.61% or 1.14 points to 184.78.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:) which rose 3.12% to 22.66, Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:) which was up 3.04% to settle at 52.93 and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 2.78% to close at 290.88.

The worst performers were ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.68% to 45.01 in late trade, Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which lost 6.03% to settle at 111.53 and Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 5.70% to 47.32 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 103.88% to 2.10, Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 54.54% to settle at 21.620 and Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.70% to close at 5.55.

The worst performers were Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.16% to 1.37 in late trade, Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 32.38% to settle at 14.7200 and Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.78% to 8.70 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2086 to 968 and 53 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2536 fell and 670 advanced, while 63 ended unchanged.

Shares in Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 37.16% or 0.81 to 1.37. Shares in Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 36.70% or 1.49 to 5.55. Shares in Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 29.78% or 3.69 to 8.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 9.97% to 20.74.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.19% or 20.65 to $1711.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.10% or 0.67 to hit $61.64 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.93% or 0.60 to trade at $65.03 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.23% to 1.1765, while USD/JPY rose 0.16% to 109.81.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 92.948.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©