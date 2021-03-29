U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.30% to hit a new all time high, while the index lost 0.09%, and the index lost 0.60%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 2.39% or 5.86 points to trade at 250.73 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.63% or 0.85 points to end at 52.88 and Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) was up 1.57% or 2.13 points to 137.58 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.53% or 2.38 points to trade at 152.71 at the close. American Express Company (NYSE:) declined 1.10% or 1.58 points to end at 142.15 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was down 0.61% or 1.14 points to 184.78.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:) which rose 3.12% to 22.66, Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:) which was up 3.04% to settle at 52.93 and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 2.78% to close at 290.88.

The worst performers were ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.68% to 45.01 in late trade, Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which lost 6.03% to settle at 111.53 and Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 5.70% to 47.32 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 103.88% to 2.10, Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 54.54% to settle at 21.620 and Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.70% to close at 5.55.

The worst performers were Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.16% to 1.37 in late trade, Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 32.38% to settle at 14.7200 and Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.78% to 8.70 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2086 to 968 and 53 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2536 fell and 670 advanced, while 63 ended unchanged.

Shares in Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 37.16% or 0.81 to 1.37. Shares in Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 36.70% or 1.49 to 5.55. Shares in Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 29.78% or 3.69 to 8.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 9.97% to 20.74.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.19% or 20.65 to $1711.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.10% or 0.67 to hit $61.64 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.93% or 0.60 to trade at $65.03 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.23% to 1.1765, while USD/JPY rose 0.16% to 109.81.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 92.948.