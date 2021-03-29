U.S. safety agency says it will gather information on Tesla-truck crash in New Jersey By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York
(Reuters) – The U.S. auto safety agency said on Monday that it will collect information about an accident involving a Tesla (NASDAQ:) vehicle and a truck in New Jersey.
“NHTSA is aware of the Tesla crash on March 29 in New Jersey. We have contacted Tesla and local law enforcement regarding this crash and will act accordingly when we have more information,” a representative of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement to Reuters.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.